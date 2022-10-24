Trick-or-treat at Ann Arbor Farmers Market on Wednesday

Miniature pumpkins for sale at Ann Arbor Farmers Market on Sept. 28, 2022.

ANN ARBOR – Costumes and pumpkin candy buckets are encouraged this week at Ann Arbor Farmers Market.

The market is hosting an all ages trick-or-treat event on Wednesday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Enjoy trick-or-treat stations posted throughout the market, which features dozens of vendors from across Southeast Michigan. You can pick up treats while shopping for seasonal favorites like pumpkins, gourds, apple cider, winter squash, mums and more.

As part of the event, a free craft activity and Halloween-themed games will be offered by the city’s GIVE 365.

The Ann Arbor Farmers Market is located at 315 Detroit St.

