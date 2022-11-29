Ann Arbor’s Pioneer High School closed Tuesday over social media threat

ANN ARBOR – Pioneer High School will be closed on Tuesday due to a threat made on social media on Monday evening, Ann Arbor Public Schools announced in an email to the school community.

All after school activities will be canceled as well.

No additional details were shared about the incident, but the district said they have launched an investigation.

“The Pioneer and our District teams, working in partnership with the Ann Arbor Police Department, continue to work vigorously through a thorough investigation of this matter today, and we will hold those involved responsible for their actions as our priority on student safety demands, and the law requires,” wrote AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift.

Swift said parents should speak to their children about the severity of posting threats online and reminded community members to report any concerns to an adult or by calling 9-1-1.

Pioneer is set to reopen on Wednesday, Swift said.

Here is her full message:

Hello Pioneer Community,

Out of an abundance of caution, due to developing reports late last evening emerging from a threat made on social media, Pioneer High School will be closed, including all after school activities, today Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

Student and staff safety and well-being will continue as our top priority in the AAPS.

The Pioneer and our District teams, working in partnership with the Ann Arbor Police Department, continue to work vigorously through a thorough investigation of this matter today, and we will hold those involved responsible for their actions as our priority on student safety demands, and the law requires.

As a reminder, parents should speak with their students regarding the seriousness of posting or spreading social media rumors, and also about the importance of reporting any concerns immediately to an adult or directly to the authorities by calling 911.

We will continue to work through this situation today, and we look forward to welcoming all our Pioneer students and staff on Wednesday for a successful finish to this school week.

Sincerely,

Jeanice Swift