Food-raiser provides 500 meals for those in need in Detroit

DETROIT – A Detroit ministry gave away 500 meals to anyone in need on Christmas, supporting restaurants while doing it.

The Habit of Kindness Food-raiser was provided by Deo Gratias Ministries. Buying the meals helped 21 restaurant workers remain employed.

On Friday, the meals were given away at two locations in Detroit to anyone who needed a Christmas dinner. The ministry raised more than $30,000.

“We are going to be doing food giveaways again throughout the winter a few more times because we raised so much from our food-raiser funds. And we’ll do it again when people need a good meal,” said Sister Shelley Jeffrey with Deo Gratias Ministries.

The ministry plans to have two more giveaways in January to feed another 2,400 people.