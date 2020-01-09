Gov. Gretchen Whitmer weighs in on green ooze I-696 contamination

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Consumer investigator Hank Winchester got answers from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer about the toxic green ooze that was discovered along I-696 in Madison Heights and what wasn’t done to clean it up.

The substance, identified as hexavalent chromium, was discovered on the eastbound side of the roadway, near the Couzens Road exit, on Dec. 20, 2019. Officials said the substance is coming from the basement of the now-condemned Electro-Plating Services.

The business owner, Gary Sayers, headed to prison recently after he pleaded guilty to storing hazardous waste without a permit.

Investigators are waiting on a set of critical test results to show how much of the toxic chemicals have seeped into the ground. Those key test results are expected back as early as Friday and that will let investigators know if the soil or water have been affected.

