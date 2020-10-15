51ºF

Detroit Pistons work to get out the vote, record turnout expected

Turnout on election day is expected to be huge

LANSING, Mich. – We are less than three weeks away from the United States Presidential election and the work continues to help make sure everyone’s voice is heard.

The Detroit Pistons worked Thursday to reach out to Detroiters to offer critical information to get them to the polls.

Pistons were making sure residents knew how to register, where to vote and how to get the help they need.

Michigan Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, said the voter turnout is expected to be record breaking. More than one million Michiganders have voted early and the number will continue to rise as Election Day nears.

About the Authors: