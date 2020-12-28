13 important 2020 product recalls you should know about

As we wind down the year, let’s take a look at some important recalls to know about.

Onions

In August, a Salmonella outbreak was reported in Michigan and more than 45 other states. The outbreak was linked to onions sold at major stores.

“Do not eat, serve, or sell recalled onions from Thomson International, Inc., or food made with these onions. Onion types include red, white, yellow, and sweet yellow varieties. Other companies have also issued recalls of foods, like chicken salads, made with recalled onions.”

Read more here: Recalled onions linked to Salmonella outbreak; 44 cases in Michigan

Automotive

We reported a slew of automotive recalls in 2020 -- here are some of the bigger ones:

Hand sanitizer

The FDA has continued expanded its ‘do-not-use’ list for hand sanitizers, which now includes more than 200 products. One of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to wash your hands with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent ethanol (also known as ethyl alcohol).

More here: More than 200 hand sanitizers listed on FDA’s ‘do-not-use’ list

Ground beef

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recalled nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef products potentially contaminated with E. coli earlier this year.

The beef products were produced on June 1 and shipped to retail locations nationwide, officials said. The products are sold by Lakeside Refrigerated Services in New Jersey and are also sold under the names Marketside Butcher and Thomas Farms.

The recall was labeled a “Class I” by the USDA, which means consuming the ground beef products could result in “serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

More here: USDA recalls ground beef products for possible E. coli contamination

Ring video doorbells

Amazon-subsidiary Ring recalled hundreds of thousands of video doorbells after receiving reports of them catching fire.

The potential fire hazard impacts around 350,000 2nd generation Ring doorbells sold in the United States and roughly 8,700 more sold in Canada, according to a notice posted by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Tuesday. The $100 doorbells were sold on Ring’s website and on Amazon between June 2020 and October 2020, according to the CPSC.

More info: Ring recalls hundreds of thousands of video doorbells due to reports of them catching fire

Romaine lettuce

Romaine sadly always makes the end of the year list. Dole Organic Romaine Hearts and Wild Harvest Organic Romaine Hearts are being recalled due to a potential E. coli risk.

The lettuce products were distributed in more than a dozen states including Michigan. The recall comes after romaine lettuce tested positive for E. coli in Michigan.

More info here: Romaine lettuce hearts recalled due to potential E. coli risk

Infant sleepers, carriers

Sleepers: The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued recalls of four separate inclined sleepers that each pose a risk of suffocation.

This recall includes the Summer Infant SwaddleMe By Your Bed Inclined Sleeper, the Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seat, the Delta Incline Sleeper with adjustable feeding position for newborns and the Evenflo Pillo Portable Napper. Anyone who owns these sleepers should stop using them immediately. (More info here)

Carriers: The Infantino infant and toddler carriers’ buckles can break, posing a fall hazard. The carriers have a black body and black straps or a gray body and black straps. They were sold at Target and other stores nationwide. (More here)

