Defense attorney calls for judge to be removed in Flint water crisis case

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – Defense attorneys in the ongoing Flint water crisis case are pushing for the judge to be removed.

The Flint water crisis case may soon be headed in a new direction.

Defense attorneys said the judge doesn’t belong on the case because of where he lives. Some legal insiders believe it’s a tactic to get the case moved out of Genesee County to an area where a jury would be less connected to the thousands of children impacted by the public health crisis.

RELATED: Flint water crisis investigation: Here’s who was charged

Former Director of the City of Flint Department of Public Works Howard Croft’s attorney argued that since Genesee District Court Judge William H. Crawford lives in Flint, he could potentially be involved in a class-action lawsuit against Croft.

Ad

Legal insiders said there’s likely something larger going on and that the push is to get the case out of Genesee County in into an area where a jury might not be as connected to the case.

Attorneys for Snyder argued Monday that the case against him was filed in the wrong county since he was making decisions in Lansing, not Genesee County. A decision regarding that request is pending.

Attorneys representing those charged are taking steps to not only get access to all the evidence collected, but also working to make sure the case is overseen in a different county.

Previous Coverage