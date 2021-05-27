Michigan AG Dana Nessel says office is working to get answers on mail delays, find solution

LANSING, Mich. – Many residents across Metro Detroit have voiced concern over lengthy mail delays from the USPS.

The delays have been an ongoing issue and have been covered in previous Local 4 reports. Some people have been left waiting for weeks to get their mail.

The United States Postal Service has said the delays are because of the COVID pandemic and staffing shortages.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has been investigating the issues since before the presidential election last year. She said her office is working to get answers and to find a long-term solution.

Local 4′s Hank Winchester sat down with Nessel to talk about the issues. Watch the video above for the full report.