Illegal dumpers return to Detroit neighborhood and leave a bigger mess than before

Mess is on I-75 Service Drive near 8 Mile Road

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Illegal dumpers return to Detroit neighborhoods

DETROIT – There is an ongoing battle against illegal dumping in Detroit.

In previous reports, Local 4 revealed a mess on the I-75 Service Drive near 8 Mile Road. The city came and cleaned it up, but illegal dumpers returned and this time the mess is even bigger.

The city was back out on Monday (Aug. 9) trying to tackle the mess. Much of the debris is clearly related to recent storms and flooding that has impacted Metro Detroit.

Residents in the area said they have had enough and want the illegal dumping to stop.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Michigan Rep. Cynthia Johnson introduces legislation that would crack down on illegal dumpers

The problem of illegal dumping in Metro Detroit has only grown during the COVID pandemic.

Michigan Rep. Cynthia Johnson (MI-5) introduced legislation that would crack down on those who are busted for illegal dumping.

The has been garbage along Montgomery Street for months. Even flooding-related trash is still there. The City of Detroit is working to clean everything up, but some residents are growing frustrated.

About the Authors:

Hank Winchester is Local 4's Consumer Investigative Reporter and the head of WDIV's "Help Me Hank" Consumer Unit. He works to solve consumer complaints, reveal important recalls and track down thieves who have ripped off metro Detroiters.

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

