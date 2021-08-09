Illegal dumpers return to Detroit neighborhood and leave a bigger mess than before

DETROIT – There is an ongoing battle against illegal dumping in Detroit.

In previous reports, Local 4 revealed a mess on the I-75 Service Drive near 8 Mile Road. The city came and cleaned it up, but illegal dumpers returned and this time the mess is even bigger.

The city was back out on Monday (Aug. 9) trying to tackle the mess. Much of the debris is clearly related to recent storms and flooding that has impacted Metro Detroit.

Residents in the area said they have had enough and want the illegal dumping to stop.

Michigan Rep. Cynthia Johnson introduces legislation that would crack down on illegal dumpers

The problem of illegal dumping in Metro Detroit has only grown during the COVID pandemic.

Michigan Rep. Cynthia Johnson (MI-5) introduced legislation that would crack down on those who are busted for illegal dumping.

The has been garbage along Montgomery Street for months. Even flooding-related trash is still there. The City of Detroit is working to clean everything up, but some residents are growing frustrated.

