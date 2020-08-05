64ºF

Decision 2020

Fred Upton wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Michigan’s 6th congressional district

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Fred Upton, Michigan, Grand Rapids, Michigan Elections, Elections, Election, Michigan Primary Election, Primary Election, Republican, Results
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., is seen at U.S. Capitol in Washington. For more than 30 years and under five presidents, Upton has easily won re-election to his southwest Michigan House seat by touting "common-sense values" and bipartisan accomplishments. But then came the hyper-polarized politics of the Trump era. Now no one, including Upton, really knows what the future holds for him heading into the 2020 election. (Anna Moneymaker/Pool via AP)
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., is seen at U.S. Capitol in Washington. For more than 30 years and under five presidents, Upton has easily won re-election to his southwest Michigan House seat by touting "common-sense values" and bipartisan accomplishments. But then came the hyper-polarized politics of the Trump era. Now no one, including Upton, really knows what the future holds for him heading into the 2020 election. (Anna Moneymaker/Pool via AP)

Fred Upton has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Michigan’s 6th congressional district.

Upton, the incumbent, defeated Elena Oekle in Tuesday’s primary election.

There were two Democrats running for nomination in the primary -- Jen Richardson and Jon Hoadley. One of them will face Upton in the November general election.

Upton announced in February that he would seek re-election to his seat located in the southwest corner of the state.

“I am raising my hand and committing to work with anyone of any party to deliver results, protect our communities and simply solve problems,” Upton said in a re-election announcement. “Despite what you hear, there are good people in both parties doing good work. We just need more of them.”

Related: Latest Election news, results

Michigan Primary Election Results 2020

Primary Election Results by county:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: