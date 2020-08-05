Fred Upton wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Michigan’s 6th congressional district

Fred Upton has won the Republican nomination for U.S. House in Michigan’s 6th congressional district.

Upton, the incumbent, defeated Elena Oekle in Tuesday’s primary election.

There were two Democrats running for nomination in the primary -- Jen Richardson and Jon Hoadley. One of them will face Upton in the November general election.

Upton announced in February that he would seek re-election to his seat located in the southwest corner of the state.

“I am raising my hand and committing to work with anyone of any party to deliver results, protect our communities and simply solve problems,” Upton said in a re-election announcement. “Despite what you hear, there are good people in both parties doing good work. We just need more of them.”

