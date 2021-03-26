Fitness Friday: Quick cardio and strength workout

Fitness Friday is back at Xceleration Fitness in Auburn Hills, where the March theme is Women’s History Month and quick workouts for busy moms and women.

This week, we’re doing a quick cardio and strength workout that you can do at home.

Check out the video above to see the action.

Xceleration Fitness in Auburn Hills is offering a spring break challenge for Fitness Friday: unlimited workouts, a trainer and meal plan for a full month for only $65. Anyone interested can call to sign up before March 31 at 248-459-4459.

You can also learn more about Xceleration Fitness and their spring break challenge by visiting their website at www.xcelerationfit.com.

