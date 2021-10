For the last few weeks, we've been learning exercises and fit tips from the Detroit Lions cheerleaders. Now, they're showing us one of the most important steps in a workout: the cool down.

For the last few weeks, we've been learning exercises and fit tips from the Detroit Lions cheerleaders. Now, they're showing us one of the most important steps in a workout: the cool down.

DETROIT – For the last few weeks, we’ve been learning exercises and fitness tips from the Detroit Lions cheerleaders.

Now, they’re showing us one of the most important steps in a workout: the cool down at the end.

Check out the video above to see the action.

The team also shared some tips and routines that they follow to stay in shape.

Read: How to work out like a Detroit Lions cheerleader

More: Fitness Friday segments