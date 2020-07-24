Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 76,541; Death toll now at 6,151

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 76,541 as of Friday, including 6,151 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update represents 594 new cases and three additional deaths. Thursday’s totals were 75,947 confirmed cases and 6,148 total deaths.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since June 15

June 15 -- 74 new cases

June 16 -- 125 new cases

June 17 -- 204 new cases

June 18 -- 225 new cases

June 19 -- 211 new cases

June 20 -- 255 new cases

June 21 -- 146 new cases

June 22 -- 179 new cases

June 23 -- 221 new cases

June 24 -- 323 new cases

June 25 -- 353 new cases

June 26 -- 389 new cases

June 27 -- 314 new cases

June 28 -- 252 new cases

June 29 -- 236 new cases

June 30 -- 373 new cases

July 1 -- 252 new cases

July 2 -- 543 new cases

July 3 -- 460 new cases

July 4-- 398 new cases

July 5 -- 343 new cases

July 6 -- 295 new cases

July 7 -- 454 new cases

July 8 -- 610 new cases

July 9 -- 446 new cases

July 10 -- 612 new cases

July 11 -- 653 new cases

July 12 -- 390 new cases

July 13 -- 384 new cases

July 14 -- 584 new cases

July 15 -- 891 new cases

July 16 -- 645 new cases

July 17 -- 660 new cases

July 18 -- 678 new cases

July 19 -- 483 new cases

July 20 -- 489 new cases

July 21 -- 573 new cases

July 22 -- 523 new cases

July 23 -- 699 new cases

July 24 -- 594 new cases

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).

Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention & Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

