Updated emergency order maintains coronavirus restrictions in Wayne County

Wayne County health officials issued a new emergency order Friday that outlines updates to emergency public health orders issued last week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Wayne County Public Health Officer Carol Austerberry issued an emergency epidemic order Friday that mimics coronavirus restrictions established in a statewide emergency health order issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) on Oct. 9.

“COVID-19 is likely the most serious infectious disease outbreak of most people’s lives,” Austerberry said. “These orders are science-based measures intended to keep Wayne County residents safe and healthy during the pandemic. Our goal is to slow the spread of this virus as best we can.”

Similar to the orders issued last week, Friday’s updated emergency order mandates:

Masks must be worn in most public indoor settings

Social distancing must be maintained

Limitations in the size of gatherings of people

Reporting rules for COVID-19 at schools

“COVID-19 has caused more than 7,000 deaths in Michigan already, so there should be no question about the threat caused by this pandemic,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans. “These orders are essential to protecting all residents while allowing daily activities to continue safely.”

Wayne County school districts are also required to continue following the Return to School plan outlined by the state. Businesses under the jurisdiction of the county’s health department are also required to continue screening employees for COVID-19 symptoms.

A number of Michigan counties and their health departments are issuing their own local emergency orders to maintain precautions designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after the state Supreme Court struck down a number of orders issued by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Click here to review a list of Michigan counties that have issued such orders.

Orders issued by the Wayne County Health Department are not in effect in the city of Detroit, as the city is governed by its own health department.

Click here to read the entire press release issued by the county on Friday.

Read more