West Bloomfield schools to remain remote through Jan. 15, 2021 due to COVID

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The West Bloomfield School District will remain in a totally remote instruction model for all students now through Jan. 15, 2021, the district announced Tuesday.

On Nov. 2, the district went remote for all students after health officials moved Oakland County to the highest risk level for spreading COVID-19 through in-person instruction. Now, the district will stay remote until at least midway through January.

“Due to the significant increase in positivity rate and prevalence of COVID-19 in Oakland County (Risk Level ‘E’ - Highest Risk category) and the presence of active COVID-19 cases in our schools, the West Bloomfield School District will remain in a totally remote instruction model for all students now through January 15, 2020. During this period of time, our buildings will be CLOSED,” reads a statement from the district.

Here is the rest of the statement from Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hill:

The extension of our current remote learning plans will take us from Thanksgiving Break to Winter Break, a time in which COVID-19 spread will likely continue. Conditions permitting, we plan to return to our current hybrid instruction model in grades K-8 , Special Education and Oakland Early College on January 19, 2021. West Bloomfield High School and Lakers Online will remain totally remote during this time period. We must remain vigilant when combating this virus in our community and our day to day lives. Complacency and fatigue will not see us through this next wave of the pandemic. Please take the virus seriously and make good decisions through the upcoming holiday season. We need to continue to mitigate risk whenever and wherever possible by wearing a mask, keeping six feet of physical distance from others, and reducing the size and frequency of any social gatherings. We will continue to monitor the data and seek guidance from health officials at the county and state level to determine our next steps. We will communicate any updates or changes to this current plan with you in a timely manner. Visit our website and social media feeds for updates. Please look after yourselves and one another. Mask Up, Stay Safe, Save Lives.”

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 314,216 as of Monday, including 8,543 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update represents 11,511 new cases and 65 additional deaths over the last two days -- an average of 5,755.5 cases and 32.5 deaths per day. On Saturday, the state reported 302,705 total cases and 8,478 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Michigan. Testing has increased in recent weeks, with more than 45,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, but the positive rate has increased to above 13% over the last week. Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last five weeks, including upticks in critical care and ventilator use.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 7,406 on Sunday, the highest it has ever been. The 7-day death average was 69, the highest since May. The state’s fatality rate is 2.8%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 142,000 on Sunday, near its highest mark on record. More than 152,000 have recovered in Michigan.

