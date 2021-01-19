Wayne County shifts to Moderna COVID-19 vaccine amid Pfizer supply shortage

DETROIT – Since first rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine in mid-December, Wayne County has vaccinated 6,500 people in phases 1A and 1B, which includes health care workers and seniors 65 years of age and older.

However, there are still 40,000 to vaccinate, including 20,000 teachers and 5,000 law enforcement personnel.

“We’re still at the very beginning stages because of just the sheer volume of people that require that vaccine,” said Dr. Mouhanad Hammami, Wayne County chief health strategist. “We’ve been told by the state that we are receiving a shipment of the Moderna vaccine versus the Pfizer... We’re happy to receive any vaccines to be honest with you.”

The shift in operation will add a new vaccination site at Schoolcraft College, which allows Wayne County to go from 1,100 shots a day of the Pfizer vaccine to 2,700 a day of Moderna. It depends if they can get the doses they need from the state, which so far has been difficult.

“If the state can guarantee a fixed amount at a fixed frequency, then that would help us a lot in the planning phase. Right now, if I order 5,000 (doses). This week, I wouldn’t know until early next week if I’m getting the full 5,000 or if I’m getting 1,000 only. And that makes it very challenging to to plan,” Hammami said.

