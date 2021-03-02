Michigan coronavirus cases up to 590,217; Death toll now at 15,558

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 590,217 as of Tuesday, including 15,558 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 1,067 new cases and 24 additional deaths, including 12 from a Vital Records review. On Monday, the state reported 589,150 confirmed cases, including 15,534 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued and deaths have slowed. Testing has slowed in the last week, dropping to about 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate down below 4.0% as of Tuesday. Hospitalizations declined for several weeks and have been flat for the last week.

Ad

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,107 on Monday -- which is up slightly from last week. The 7-day death average was 22 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 32,400 on Monday -- the lowest it’s been since October. More than 541,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 2.2 million doses of the COVID-19 administered, as of Monday.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 28.6 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 514,600 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 114.5 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 2.5 million have died. More than 64 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Ad

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Feb. 2:

Feb. 2 -- 1,203 new cases

Feb. 3 -- 1,383 new cases

Feb. 4 -- 1,358 new cases

Feb. 5 -- 1,379 new cases

Feb. 6 -- 1,018 new cases

Feb. 8 -- 1,769 new cases (case count for two days)

Feb. 9 -- 563 new cases

Feb. 10 -- 915 new cases

Feb. 11 -- 1,284 new cases

Feb. 12 -- 1,193 new cases

Feb. 13 -- 852 new cases

Feb. 15 -- 1,265 new cases (case count for two days)

Feb. 16 -- 775 new cases

Feb. 17 -- 939 new cases

Feb. 18 -- 888 new cases

Feb. 19 -- 1,193 new cases

Feb. 20 -- 635 new cases

Feb. 22 -- 1,484 new cases (case count for two days)

Feb. 23 -- 1,316 new cases

Feb. 24 -- 1,245 new cases

Feb. 25 -- 1,388 new cases

Feb. 26 -- 1,073 new cases

Feb. 27 -- 1,156 new cases

March 1 -- 1,569 new cases (case count for two days)

March 2 -- 1,067 new cases

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Having trouble viewing the data below? Click here to view.

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

Ad

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).

Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention & Treatment

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Ad

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wear a mask or face covering when in public.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

MORE: Beaumont Health launches coronavirus hotline for patients with symptoms

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.

Read more about coronavirus here.

🌟 Become an Insider 🌟

Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider - and sign up here!