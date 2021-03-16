4 hard-hit Metro Detroit areas to get first vaccine appointments at Ford Field

DETROIT – Michigan residents can register for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Ford Field in Detroit. The vaccination site is set to officially open on March 24.

Chris Ruzzin is disabled and in a wheelchair, but he works for the Detroit Lions and has been called to work the mass vaccination clinic that starts Wednesday at Ford Field. He said he’s excited to be a part of the effort.

“Yeah, we are working,” Ruzzin said. “It is important.”

He still doesn’t know what the process will look like. Meijer stores are handling a lot of what will happen and plans are still being made. They don’t anticipate having people line up inside, but they do expect the line moving quickly.

Officials with Meijer said the response has been incredible -- more than 35,000 people registered for COVID vaccine at Ford Field in first day.

If you get an appointment, when you’re called to be vaccinated will be based on the Social Vulnerability Index (SVI).

Sources have told Local 4 that Hamtramck, Ecorse, Inkster and Highland Park will be the first to get called.

Those wishing to register can text EndCovid to 75049 and select Ford Field as the location.

You can also click here to register online or call the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1).

Residents who don’t have access to the internet or need assistance can use the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline to register. Call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday or Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The call center is expected to have long wait times.

The vaccine will be offered at no cost and insurance is not required. Free parking will be available at the vaccination site.