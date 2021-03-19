photo
Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine holds virtual Match Day ceremony

Students got to find out where they’d be spending the next 3-7 years

WHITE LAKE, Mich. – For every student who has made it through the grueling course work, long hours, sleepless nights, expensive price-tag and micro-goal-oriented-focus on a finish line (that’s not really a finish line), there is an important story of sacrifice for any medical student on Match Day.

Match Day is the day the National Resident Matching Program releases results to applicants seeking residency and fellowship training position. It takes place on the third Friday of March every year at most of the medical schools in the United States.

For Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine, more than 120 medical students found out Friday where they’ll be doing their residency. The virtual event was full of hope, excitement and a re-commitment to the art and science of saving lives.

“I got my number one choice,” exclaimed Aryana Sharrak.

Aryana Sharrak, 27, is the culmination of generations of dreaming. Her father came to the United States when he was 16 to work in his family’s business.

When she found out that she would be doing her residency at Spectrum Health MSU, it was a watershed moment. The White Lake Township family’s all-American Dream came true.

“I was going to be happy no matter where she was going to,” said her mother, Tina Sharrak. “I’m so proud of her. I’m so happy for her.”

And for Dr. Sharrak, while the journey continues, it is a journey to be relished. Her family said she has wanted to be a doctor for as long as they can remember.

“When a little girl says she wants to do something, just believe in her and encourage her,” Aryana Sharrak said.

