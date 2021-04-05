Do you have to get second Pfizer dose 3 weeks from first shot? What happens if you get COVID between doses?

DETROIT – Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.

I’m scheduled to get my second shot Thursday. Due to work, I want to reschedule for the following Monday. The pharmacist said the CDC states you have to get it three weeks from the initial shot. Is this accurate?

For the Pfizer vaccine it’s ideal to get it 21 days from the first shot. But it’s OK to get it 4 days early or after. The CDC considers it valid up to 6 weeks from your first shot.

What happens if you get COVID in between the first and second shot? Will you still be able to get the second shot? Or do you have to start all over again?

There is no reason to restart your vaccine series even if you become infected between shots. As soon as you recover and are out of quarantine just get the second shot when it is due or as soon as possible afterward.

My son, who’s 33, had his first vaccination on March 16. He tested positive for COVID on March 30. Can he still get his second shot on April 16?

Yes. As long as he is fully recovered and out of the 14-day quarantine window.

I had COVID in November and received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine in February and March. Is my immunity longer than others that have only had the vaccine?

We don’t know. My prediction is that having developed immunity from a natural infection followed by the immunity from the vaccine would be a more potent combination. But that’s just an educated guess. There isn’t any proven research behind that opinion.

How long does the Johnson and Johnson vaccine protect you?

We don’t know how long any of the vaccines will protect you. That is the information we won’t know until more time has passed. Recently there has been data showing that the Pfizer vaccine was 91 percent effective after 6 months.

