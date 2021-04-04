Detroit unveils new plans to get as many people as possible vaccinated

DETROIT – Coronavirus vaccinations are expected to ramp up across Michigan this week.

Starting Monday, all Michiganders 16 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The state is expected to get a record number of doses, nearly 620,000.

The shipment comes as Michigan reports a COVID surge. The state reported 8,413 new cases Saturday, the highest single-day count in four months.

Because numbers are so high and some families are returning from spring break, the Detroit Public Schools Community District is pausing in-person education.

The city of Detroit is rolling out public service announcements that feature Detroiters talking about their vaccine experience. It’s not the only strategy the city has to get every vaccinated.

“As the weather gets nice outside, people are letting their guard down. Let’s just be honest,” said Detroit chief public health officer Denise Fair. “Our numbers are very concerning. We are headed in the wrong direction -- 15% percent positivity. Just a few weeks ago, we were at a mere 3%.”

In order to try and combat that number, on top of all of the efforts already made – the city will now be kicking into overdrive, trying to get more Detroiters to get the shot. Now, teens that are eligible will able to receive the vaccine during “Community Saturdays.”

“Not only do we have the TCF Center downtown, but we have Community Saturdays, where we are bringing the vaccine directly to Detroiters right in your neighborhoods and it’s been wildly successful,” Fair said.

Health officials have been going to mental health and substance abuse sites to help people there as well. The city said it has administered more than 200,000 doses of the vaccine, but with the addition of pop-up vaccination sites, they’re hoping to administer even more.

“We’re setting up pop-ups based upon where COVID-19 was most prominent at the height of the pandemic and so we have have multiple pop ups all across the city,” Fair said. “We in the city we are bringing the vaccine directly to Detroiters in a variety of different ways.”

An important announcement regarding vaccination is expected to be made Monday by Mayor Mike Duggan.