Why is the vaccine needle so long? Is the rise in COVID cases connected to the rise in vaccinations?

Why is the needle so long? It looks like it would go right through your arm and out the other side.

The needle is long because the vaccine needs to be injected into the muscle and not the fat under the skin.

Is the increase in COVID-19 case related to the increase in vaccination? My daughter claims vaccinated people pass the virus on unknowingly.

The rise in COVID cases is not connected to the rise in vaccination. In fact, there’s been a decrease in new infections among the demographics that have been the most vaccinated.

While there’s no way for someone to become infected with COVID through the vaccine, your daughter isn’t entirely incorrect. It is possible -- although uncommon -- for vaccinated people to become infected and contagious, which is why masks and social distancing is still recommended.

I have already received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. If a booster shot is required at some point in the future and if I am uncomfortable going with J&J again, can I get a booster from Pfizer or Moderna instead?

Since there is no booster authorized yet, there’s no real answer. However, there are ongoing studies to evaluate the interchangeability of different vaccines and it’s possible -- if anything, for practical reasons -- we will need to be able to mix and match any booster vaccines that may be necessary down the line.

Have they determined what the women who got blood clots after the J&J vaccine had in common?

No. They haven’t. The advisory committee that’s looking at the data is meeting again Friday. There may be more information by then.

