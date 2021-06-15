Half million excess COVID vaccine doses set to expire in Michigan

DETROIT – Thousands of unwanted COVID vaccine doses are set to expire in Michigan and Canadian officials are asking for access to them so they don’t go to waste.

“I would just ask the politicians do everything you can to not let these vaccines go to waste,” David Musyj, with Windsor Regional Hospital, said.

Musyj runs the hospital and said that politicians in power and himself in Canada are asking for help from Michigan leaders to ensure that unused COVID vaccines in Michigan don’t get thrown away.

There is a high demand for vaccines in Canada but doses are in short supply. Vaccines that require two doses are being given as far as four months apart instead of the recommended 21 or 28 days.

Michigan officials said it’s against CDC policy to ship extra doses to Canada.

“To have doses thrown away, on the verge of being thrown away. We are being told they are already throwing them away,” Musyj said. “It just hurts knowing those vaccines are available.”

Michigan officials confirmed to Local 4 that 240,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are set to expire between Tuesday (June 15) and August 1. There are 50,000 Moderna doses set to expire between June 20 and August 8. There are 250,000 doses of Pfizer set to expire between June 30 and July 31.

