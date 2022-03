Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know for March 11, 2022

DETROIT – Michigan reported 1,739 new cases of COVID-19 and 240 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 869.5 cases over a two-day period.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,064,093, including 32,374 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,062,354 cases and 32,134 deaths, as of Monday.

Testing has increased to around 50,000 to 60,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 3.87% as of March 9 -- the lowest it has been since July 2021. Hospitalizations have decreased over the last few weeks, now down to the lowest total since last summer.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 800 on Wednesday, March 9. The 7-day death average was 55 on March 9. The state’s fatality rate is 1.5%.

Michigan has reported more than 11.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of March 7, with 70.5% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose, while 64.6% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Across Michigan’s entire population, 66.4% have received at least one COVID vaccine dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 79.4 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 963,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 10.6 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 554 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 451 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 6 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

COVID cases and deaths trends by Michigan county

VIEW: Tracking coronavirus cases, outbreaks in Michigan schools

Most Americans live in places where healthy people, including students in schools, can safely take a break from wearing masks under new U.S. guidelines released Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined the new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip, with less of a focus on positive test results and more on what’s happening at hospitals.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is updating its COVID-19 masking guidance as the state enters a “recovery” phase following a surge in virus infections and hospitalizations.

Following weeks of a record-setting surge in COVID-19 spread across Michigan, the state’s numbers have shown a promising decline. Daily new COVID-19 case counts are down significantly from last month, and the state’s 7-day positive testing rate is the lowest it has been since the end of October.

