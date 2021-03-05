State says Downtown Plymouth restaurant violated 5 of Michigan’s COVID-19 rules

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – A restaurant in Downtown Plymouth has had its liquor license suspended after the state officials said it violated five of Michigan’s COVID-19 rules.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission issued an emergency suspension of the liquor licenses and permits for Greek Islands Eatery at Main Street and Penniman Avenue.

State officials said the restaurant violated five COVID-19 restrictions:

Allowed non-residential, indoor gatherings without requiring people to be seated at tables.

Exceeded the limit of 25% capacity that was in effect.

Allowed parties to intermingle.

Failed to require face coverings for staff members and customers.

Didn’t enforce social distancing.

The MLCC has suspended Greek Island Eatery’s Class C license and permits for Sunday sales (a.m. and p.m.), entertainment, the outdoor service area, direct connection and an additional bar.

The owners of the restaurant are scheduled to appear before an administrative law judge Wednesday (March 10) for a virtual hearing to determine whether the suspension should continue and if other penalties are warranted.

Specifically, state officials accuse Greek Island Eatery of allowing indoor gatherings that exceeded the capacity limits and didn’t enforce seating, masking or social distancing rules. The restaurants actions increased the chance of COVID-19 spread, according to the state.

Anyone who wants to report a business violating COVID-19 rules can file a complaint at 866-893-2121 or go to www.michigan.gov/lcc.