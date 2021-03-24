Ford Field COVID mass vaccination site launching Wednesday

DETROIT – Officials said Tuesday’s soft opening of the COVID-19 mass vaccination site at Ford Field was a success.

With the site officially opening Wednesday, officials are getting ready for everybody, including those with disabilities or limited English.

“We’ve been trying to be really thoughtful when it comes to language access, and people with disabilities making sure we have enough accessible vaccine pods for people with wheelchairs,” said Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

Around 70 vaccination pods are set up and people who received the vaccine Tuesday said it was a very quick process.

The process is coordinated through Meijer’s pharmacy, who said it has about 360,000 doses to give out over the next eight weeks.

There is no cost for the vaccine, insurance will not be required and free parking is provided.

