Give your mom Diamonds for Mother’s Day!

Royal Oak – With COVID-19 many restaurants have had to close their doors, but there are still lots open offering carryout! Diamond’s Steak and Seafood in Royal Oak is one of them, still serving up their sizzling steaks and scrumptious seafood for carryout.

The Royal Oak location is actually the second Diamonds location, with the first one being in Howell.

Diamond’s has been in Howell for many years and has garnered quite a reputation for having delicious steaks. When Adam Merkel, the current owner, took it over he wanted to build and expand the brand even more.

"We figured we'd try and ramp it up a little bit and bring in fresh ingredients, and make things from scratch," said Merkel.

So when Cantina Diablos and Red Fox vacated the corner of 11Mile and Main in Royal Oak, Merkel and his team jumped on the opportunity and opened a second Diamonds Steak and Seafood.

Though the two restaurants share the same name, they do have some differences. One is in the design of comfortable small town restaurant. The Royal Oak location is lighter, and more modern, with diamonds sketched on the walls and their alcohol selection on full display.

They do, however, have very similar menus. Their filet mignon steak tips in a sweet cajun sauce are one of their specialties, and so is their homemade carrot cake, served warm with freshly piped icing. They also serve a large range of seafood including their wild-caught flounder meunière.

For Mother’s Day, they are offering many specials for Mother’s day including an oven-ready feast, brunch, and other kits you can prepare at home. You can order online on their website. All orders for Mother’s Day must be placed by 8 pm today, May 8th.

Diamonds Steak is located at 100 S Main St. in Royal Oak.