Take it easy for the 4th and get great BBQ from this Southfield restaurant

Southfield – The 4th of July Holiday is all about backyard BBQs, and this year, why not make it easy on yourself and get takeout? For this week’s Takeout Tuesday we have one of our favorites, Arkin’s Sweet BBQ Pit in Southfield. We first visited there for a Dine in the D back in 2018, and we could not forget their finger-licking-good ribs and their mouthwatering smoked brisket!

The owner, Arkan Karana, is originally from Iraq. He worked in several restaurants before opening up one of his own in August 2015. Soon, all of Karana’s hard work paid off. Word started to spread about his delicious barbecue, and his business expanded. Karana recalls that they started with one small smoker and soon tripled the size just to keep up with demand.

Arkins Sweet BBQ Pit goes through between 800 and 1,100 pounds of meat a day! Their menu is relatively simple with all of the barbecue classics you’ve grown to love. However, they also have new and different things, like a brisket burger. They make their own sausages and smoke all their meats until they are fall-off-the-bone tender.

Currently, they are only offering curbside pick up. All employees are required to take their temperature and fill out a health survey before beginning their shift. You can only order online, that way there is no exchanging of cash, and they will bring the food out to your car.

They are offering 50% off to all first responders for their meal on Wednesday, July 8th. They are located at 30140 Southfield Road in Southfield.