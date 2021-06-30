These 5 patios are upping the outdoor dining game in Metro Detroit

The Boro outdoor dining (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The Boro - 5400 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor

The Boro: One of the hottest new restaurants in Ann Arbor. Actually, it is three restaurant concepts in one. The one currently open is called “The Boro” where you can order takeout, a fancy coffee drink, or indulge in their housemade pastries. Take one of their yummy Neopolitan-style pizzas to-go and eat it at one of their picnic tables in their large yard, or around their patio surrounded by the forest. In the near future, they will also have a casual sit-down restaurant and a fine dining option called Dixboro House.

Brownie's on the Lake

Brownies on the Lake- 24214 Jefferson Ave, St Clair Shores

Want to dine somewhere with some Key West vibes? Then look no further than Brownies On The Lake in St. Clair Shores. Take in the beautiful views of Lake St. Clair and all the boats in the harbor, while enjoying some freshly caught fish and cocktails. You can even pull your boat up to their dockside patio and stop in for a bite to eat. It doesn’t get more “boat life” than this.

Atwater Street Tacos Kayaking

Atwater Street Tacos - 26425 Atwater St, Flat Rock

Another spot by the water is Atwater Street Tacos in Flat Rock. Enjoy their fresh take on Mexican street food on their patio, or get it to-go, and eat in the nearby park! After your meal, you can rent a kayak from them right next door, and make your way down the Huron river. You’ll want to block off the whole afternoon for this place.

Detroit Fleat

Detroit Fleat - 1820 E 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale

If you like trying new food, head to Detroit Fleat in Ferndale where they have a large patio and a rotating group of food trucks. Regularly on the menu, you can get some of their tacos, or try their popular buttermilk fried chicken sandwich. You can even place your order online using your phone to really minimize contact! Their outside dining area is brightly colored with some great spots to get a good selfie. With a couple of drinks and some great eats, it’s a really fun atmosphere.

15th Street Tavern Patio

15th Street Tavern - 10081 S Ortonville Rd, Clarkston

One of the largest outdoor patios in the area is at15th Street Tavern. Located in Clarkston, they recently expanded their already large patio, and offer some cool lounge seating. Known on social media for their creative cocktails and large portions of mouthwatering bar food, you’re sure to be satisfied here!