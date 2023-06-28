On ‘The Voice’ and ‘Live In The D’

From Tati Amare – TV competition shows have become a staple of modern-day American culture. We’ve become enthralled with the rivalry from cooking showdowns to singing battles, and there seems to be no end in sight to what genre they’ll venture into next. These shows provide endless hours of entertainment for viewers, and they provide a platform for aspiring individuals to showcase their skills, pursue their dreams, and potentially change their lives. Years ago, my adventure seeking uncle wanted me and him to try out for the show “Amazing Race” but our schedules never permitted for that kind of time off. The last thing he mentioned was climbing Mount Kilimanjaro... needless to say this hasn’t happened. (and likely will not LOL) I’m adventurous... but I have my limits.

My guest co-host this week knows her fare share about competition shows.... Beth Griffith-Manley is very well known in Detroit and Metro Detroit as a singer and as a backup singer who has toured the world with big names like Kem, Anita Baker, the O’Jay’s AND she was on season 16 of “The Voice”, which you can watch on Local 4. It’s really been an eye-opening experience to spend time with Beth and get her perspective on the unique experience of being on John Legend’s team and what she gained from her time on the show. Having worked in TV for many years, I knew the schedule was likely intense and demanding while forcing contestants to be always on their A-game, but to hear just how much so was mind-boggling. It looks like such a glamorous experience on TV that it’s easy to forget the hard work and gigantic team of people it takes to bring to life an intricate production like “The Voice” to all of us. Beth told me that it was the experience of a lifetime, she’s grateful for the opportunity, everything she learned, and the incredible growth she gained from it. It’s good to see and hear that it was the kind of experience we all hope it would be.

Let’s hope these shows will inspire more journeys and launch careers while they continue to be an integral part of our television landscape (with no end in sight).

Here’s what we’re talking about today

🍟🌭 You know you have to have ketchup for your French fries, and some put it on hot dogs (although I say mustard only on hot dogs, it’s the only way). Now, Pepsi, yes Pepsi is coming out with a new sauce you can try at Comerica Park.

🧳 Want to get your luggage first at the baggage claim the next time you fly? You could risk it to make sure you get your luggage before everyone else.

Full of flavor

Cups N' Chai

☕ When you travel the world to get it right, you know it has to be good. Well there’s a spot in Metro Detroit that’s did just that, and they’re focusing their menu on everything with chai. Yes, the flavorful type of tea that you may have tried before. At Cups N’ Chai they’re serving it up in authentic was ways that will have you feeling like you’ve traveled overseas for an authentic food experience. They shared some of their drinks when they joined us in studio.

In case you missed it

isis Dimil wins the "Go 4 It" contest

🎤 What did she say about winning? It’s a song that has been known in Detroit for decades and now there’s a new voice that’s bringing it to life. Our “Go 4 It” contest winner was crowned on Monday at the Ford Fireworks and Isis Dimil received the most votes. The long time singer joined us on the show to share her experience and reaction to winning.

🐾 What do pet parents need to know? The 4th of July weekend will be full of festivities and while that can be fun for all of us, it can be stressful for pets. There are some steps you can take to make sure it’s enjoyable for your fur babies as well. These are simple things, that can make a huge difference.

From our sponsors and partners

Metroparks Trail Challenge

🥾 It may not be the best time to be outside right now, but we know that the smoky haze will eventually clear. When it does, get ready to hit the trails! Our sponsor, the Huron-Clinton Metroparks, has a new challenge for you to get outside. This gives you an opportunity to hit all of the 13 parks across the area to see how they are different and what each has to offer in terms of trails for walking, hiking, or biking.

⚾ Summer time means more time for the kids, and adults, to play sports from soccer fields to baseball diamonds. We are more active now than any other time of the year. While that can be a good thing, it can also lead to wear and tear on our bodies. Our sponsor with The Detroit Medical Center wants to make sure you are taking the steps to make sure you don’t get injured. They shared with us three tips that can help you avoid injury, and what you need to remember if you are treating an injury at home.

Just for fun

🤣 This one hit home for me. I have mentioned this before... I am an identical twin. I’m always asked, “What is it like being a twin?” And I can’t answer that because I don’t know any different. The one thing that I can tell you is that obviously people can struggle telling you apart from your sibling. That includes you’re kids when they’re very young. This TikTok video of twin moms is going viral for all the right reasons. For me, I remember my kids and my nieces asking, “Are you my dad?”, at two and three years old, when my brother and I were together. So, there’s at least one answer to what is it like being a twin.

Let’s connect

