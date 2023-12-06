Does winning a $500 gift card sound good?

Jay Kuhlman, Executive Producer-Live In The D – We all know it’s the season of giving, and at “Live In The D,” we love to give back to viewers through our Days of Giving sweepstakes. Our 12 sponsors -- Destination Ann Arbor, Buff City Soap, Kroger, Partridge Creek, Motor City Pawn Brokers, Hand & Stone, Bricker Tunis, Birmingham Shopping, Ford House, TreeTops, Broadway In Detroit, and Shanty Creek -- are helping to bring some holiday cheer to you this year. Right now, you can enter to win a $500 gift card. We are giving one away every day through Dec. 20, but you have to enter to win by Dec. 19. You can click here for you chance at some holiday cheer, and be sure to watch “Live In The D” every day at 11 a.m. to see if you are a winner!

✈️ Flying around the holidays can cost a lot of money, but Amazon is doing something for college students who want to fly home. They’re selling tickets for a crazy price!

🎞️ What’s your favorite Christmas movie? Here’s what people in Michigan love, according to an analysis of Google Trends.

Shopping a different part of Detroit

Shop West Canfield in Midtown Detroit (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

🛍️ Everyone knows about shopping in Downtown Detroit and the stores that run along Woodward Avenue into Campus Martius. There are also the shops in Cadillac Square. But, there’s a spot in Midtown where merchants are coming together to create a holiday shopping experience throughout the holiday season. Have you ever been to the West Canfield area?

Motown Legacy Lounge on Live In The D (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

🥃 What’s the story behind the spirits? There’s a new place in Detroit where they’re serving up some special cocktails with special spirits. Every beverage from the cocktails, to the water, to the energy drinks are from companies that are Black owned. The owner says, to his knowledge, it’s the only place in Michigan featuring all Black owned beverages. Listen to why he also says the lounge is somewhat like a museum.

🏀 Who’s working with the Pistons? There’s a new way to get in style and support your favorite Detroit basketball team. Fashion designer Desyree Nicole has teamed up with the team for a new fashion line that includes a jacket, shirts, pants, and shorts. Take a look at her designs.

Kroger Toys for Tots Giveaway on Live In The D (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

🎁 It is the season of giving, and there’s a big way you can help give back this holiday season, thanks to our sponsor Kroger. They’re teaming up with Help Me Hank for a special Toys for Tots drive this Friday, Dec. 8 at their Marketplace store in Southgate. It’s a way for you to give, and it’s all one-stop shopping, because you can buy toys at this Kroger store. They joined us in studio to share about what’s available at this store this holiday season to help you grab, go and give.

🎄 You may associate going to the park with something you do in the summer, but this holiday season is a perfect time to visit our sponsor Huron-Clinton Metroparks. All month, there is special programming happening at the various parks, including Holiday at the Farms and Sunday with Santa. Here’s a look at how they’re lighting up the night in a festive way.

