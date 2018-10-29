Redford Township police seek vehicle stolen after woman killed at home

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Redford Township are searching for a vehicle and suspects after a 65-year-old woman was killed at a home in the 19800 block of Five Points.

UPDATE: 2018 Redford Township murder case closed because offender killed in officer-involved shooting

Police said the woman's purple 2006 Mazda 6 was stolen after she was killed on Thursday, Oct. 25. The vehicle has Illinois license plate AH90961. The attached photo of the vehicle is from Redford Township.

Police have not offered a detailed description of the suspects but said they are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who spots this vehicle or who has information on the woman’s murder needs to contact Redford Township police or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

