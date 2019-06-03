Detroit police officer facing charges for allegedly walking out on $530 tab at Warren restaurant

WARREN, Mich. – A Detroit police officer pleaded not guilty for her alleged involvement in a dine-and-dash in Warren.

UPDATE: Officer sentenced to probation

Officer Rochelle Mayberry, 25, was with a group of people who walked out on a $530 bill at Sagano Japanese Steakhouse on May 12. She is charged with defrauding an innkeeper.

Mayberry said she thought someone else was paying the bill and later returned to pay the tab. The restaurant manager, however, said the tab was split five ways and there was a bill for Mayberry.

Because the bill was paid, the restaurant doesn't want to pursue charges, but the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office issued charges.

Mayberry is suspended until the case is sorted out.