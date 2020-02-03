Detroit police officer sentenced to probation after officials say she walked out on $530 restaurant tab

WARREN, Mich. – A Detroit police officer was sentenced to a year of probation for her involvement with a dine-and-dash incident in Warren last year.

Officer Rochelle Mayberry, 26, was convicted of defrauding an innkeeper. She pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In addition to probation, she must perform 50 hours of community service and pay $1,000 in fines.

Officials said Mayberry was with a group of people who walked out on a $530 bill at Sagano Japanese Steakhouse on May 12, 2019.

Mayberry said she thought someone else was paying the bill and later returned to pay the tab. The restaurant manager, however, said the tab was split five ways and there was a bill for Mayberry.