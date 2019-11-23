DETROIT – Otto was badly abused, but in the last 30 days his life has changed dramatically. He found his forever home and he’s now part of a rambunctious, multi-animal home of two cats and a teenager. With intensive medical treatment, physical therapy and love Otto -- who has been paralyzed from the waist down for more than a year -- showed some progress.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said the suspect in a shooting that killed one of his officers this was on the DPD’s radar, but fell through the cracks. Craig said he has since launched an internal investigation, saying “more should have been done.”

A Southfield woman has been missing for more than a month since she disappeared from her family’s cabin near Traverse City after a disturbing phone call to a friend. Investigators aren’t sure if Adrienne Quintal, 47, was abducted or went missing in the woods.

Defenders cameras were rolling in court Friday as Raymond Durham, the man charged with killing Wayne State Sgt. Collin Rose, appeared for a competency hearing. Durham has been found not competent to stand trial multiple times, leading to fears that he could be released. Defender Karen Drew spoke with Rose’s parents about their feelings going into Friday’s hearing.

A new class of Detroit police officers graduated Friday as the department mourned the loss of Officer Rasheen McClain. The graduation took place at the Second Ebenezer Church on Dequindre Street on Detroit’s east side. Graduation ceremonies are typically a happy time for the new officers and their families, but the church was filled with a different emotion Friday morning under the cloud of McClain’s death.

A 3-year-old girl is in critical condition after police said she got access to a gun and shot herself Tuesday in a Lincoln Park home. Police said the shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. inside a mobile home in the area of Capitol Avenue and Dix Highway. Family and friends are praying for Skylar Johnston.

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 -- Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019