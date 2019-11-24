Double shooting temporarily shut down part of 8 Mile Road

DETROIT – Police said two people were shot in the area of 8 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Detroit. Police closed part of 8 Mile Road for a couple hours Saturday evening while they investigated.

Police are investigating after a deadly shooting on Detroit’s west side. They are looking for evidence in the 15000 block of Manor after three men were shot. The men were inside of a silver car that is now riddled with bullets. Police said a dark-colored SUV pulled up and someone started shooting at them. A 23-year-old man was killed and two others were taken to Sinai Grace Hospital in critical and serious conditions.

It’s been a tough week for first responders in Metro Detroit and Saturday a group was honored for their life-saving actions. A group of Shelby Township firefighters and a dispatcher were recognized for keeping a man alive through a heart attack. That man’s daughter was also honored for making all the right calls.

Three people were injured in a crash that was caused by a drive-by-shooting, Detroit police say. The drive-by-shooting happened Friday evening on 7 Mile Road near west Outer Drive.

A crash in Berkley that happened overnight Saturday near Catalpa Drive and Coolidge Highway caused damage along the street. Police say the driver of an SUV crashed into a brick wall on the sidewalk after knocking over a trash can and street sign. The driver is being treated for injuries.

More than a thousand Metro Detroit residents received a free turkey just before Thanksgiving. It was all a part of the Napoleon Free Turkey Giveaway presented by CNS Healthcare and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. One by one the turkeys were taken out of boxes and given to people in need. “This is a total blessing,” said Mary McGhee.

