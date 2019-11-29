Save on these items at Somerset Collection by mentioning Help Me Hank

Find out how you can win a free gift card from Somerset Collection in Troy on Black Friday!

Help Me Hank’s Somerset Collection giveaway: Win front of line passes to see Santa!

Help Me Hank and the Somerset Collection are giving you the chance to win front of the line passes to see Santa!

DTE Energy: Under 1,000 without power in Southeast Michigan

DTE Energy is reporting only 965 customers are without power after strong winds blew through the region on Wednesday.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cold, dry Black Friday ahead

Today will be cold and dry with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. The chance for snow and rain returns this weekend.

More Local News Headlines

National News Headlines

World

Sports Headlines