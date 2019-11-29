ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Nov. 29, 2019
DTE Energy: Under 1,000 without power in Southeast Michigan
DTE Energy is reporting only 965 customers are without power after strong winds blew through the region on Wednesday.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cold, dry Black Friday ahead
Today will be cold and dry with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. The chance for snow and rain returns this weekend.
More Local News Headlines
- Lawyers for Detroit police sergeant suspended for inaction during fatal shooting respond
- Man shot while walking into Detroit gas station
- Michigan doctor, others plead guilty in $8M kickback scheme
- Battle of the Bands: Vote for your favorite marching band in ‘America’s Thanksgiving Parade’
National News Headlines
- Shorter shopping season means a more intense scramble
- Trump thanks troops on Afghan visit, says Taliban want deal
- Somalia burial planned for Minnesota high-rise fire victim
- 10 animals killed in barn fire at Ohio’s African Safari Wildlife Park
World
- Search in Albania quake reduced, death toll at 49
- Iraq’s top cleric warns against chaos and worsening crisis
- Black Friday frenzy goes global - and not everyone’s happy
Sports Headlines
- Michigan State helping Winston through grieving process
- 12 reasons why the state of Michigan is better than Ohio
- Chicago Bears defeat Detroit Lions 24-20 on Thanksgiving
- Tickets on sale for 2020 Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle
