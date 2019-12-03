SOUTH LYON, Mich. – A vandal or vandals are targeting Christmas light displays at homes in South Lyon and neighboring Green Oak Township.

Mike Chezick puts up a dazzling display at his house each year, bringing joy to the neighborhood.

“While we were setting up, the FedEx guy stopped to drop something off and said, ‘I was having a bad day, but I saw your stuff and it made me feel better,' and that’s why we do it,” he said.

Chezick recently found some lights in the display were out. When he examined them further, he discovered wires were cut.

“I find it really sad that someone would come out here and cut wires and be a Grinch for Christmas displays. I felt bad for them,” Chezick said.

Chezick posted about the vandalism on the Nextdoor app, only to find out at least three other houses had their decorations vandalized as well.