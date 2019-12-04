Quiet Detroit neighborhood in shock after mother, infant injured in shooting

DETROIT – A 23-year-old woman is in critical condition after she and her 6-week-old baby were shot Tuesday night.

According to authorities, it happened just after 7 p.m. in the 6800 block of Freeland Street, just south of McNichols Road.

Police said the woman was holding her baby when she heard a knock on the door and when she went to answer it, a man dressing in black and wearing a mask with an assault rifle opened fire.

“I want to live in peace," one neighbor said. "I want to let my great grandchildren outside to play and have a life like I had when I was little.”

According to authorities, there were five very young children, three adults and one teenager were inside the house Tuesday night.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said investigators have identified a person of interest and is tracking them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.