ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 7, 2019
Here are this morning’s top stories
Chinese-American Princeton scholar freed in exchange for US-held Iranian scientist
Iran’s foreign minister says a detained Princeton graduate student will be exchanged for an Iranian scientist held by the United States.
1-year-old in critical condition, mother arrested in child abuse investigation
A 20-year-old mother is in jail and her 1-year-old child is in critical condition at Children’s Hospital after police responded to what they believe is a case of child abuse.
23-year-old woman shot multiple times in River Rouge dies
Police have launched an investigation into a homicide involving a 23-year-old River Rouge woman.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunshine returns first half of weekend
Sunshine returns for the start of the weekend. Clouds return for the second half. Saturday morning will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the middle 20s. The afternoon will be mostly to partly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s.
More Local News Headlines
- Grosse Pointe elementary school music teacher on paid leave after allegedly asking student to rub lotion on him
- Detroit rapper Obie Trice arrested after 18-year-old shot at Commerce Township home
- Funeral services held for fallen Detroit police Officer Rasheen McClain
- Metro Detroit home to world’s first and only Chaldean museum
National News Headlines
- Asylum-seekers who crossed in Arizona returned to Mexico
- Uber weighs next steps after jarring sex assault report
- Haley: Killer ‘hijacked’ Confederate flag meaning for some
World
- Lebanon’s journalists suffer abuse, threats covering unrest
- AP PHOTOS: Ukraine war prisoners struggle to rebuild lives
- Venice tide barriers pass another test, but skeptics remain
Sports Headlines
- 14 starters Michigan football might need to replace next season and options to take over those spots
- Winning next 5 games would solidify Michigan basketball as one of best teams in country
- Tigers Opening Day Holiday Pack tickets start at $75
- How to get 2020 Detroit City FC season tickets
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.