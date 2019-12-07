25ºF

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Dec. 7, 2019

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Chinese-American Princeton scholar freed in exchange for US-held Iranian scientist

Iran’s foreign minister says a detained Princeton graduate student will be exchanged for an Iranian scientist held by the United States.

1-year-old in critical condition, mother arrested in child abuse investigation

A 20-year-old mother is in jail and her 1-year-old child is in critical condition at Children’s Hospital after police responded to what they believe is a case of child abuse.

23-year-old woman shot multiple times in River Rouge dies

Police have launched an investigation into a homicide involving a 23-year-old River Rouge woman.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Sunshine returns first half of weekend

Sunshine returns for the start of the weekend. Clouds return for the second half. Saturday morning will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the middle 20s. The afternoon will be mostly to partly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s.

