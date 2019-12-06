WATCH LIVE: Funeral services held for fallen Detroit police Officer Rasheen McClain

DETROIT – Funeral services are being held Friday for fallen Detroit police Officer Rasheen McClain at Greater Grace Temple starting at 11 a.m.

McClain was killed and his partner, Phillippe Batoum-Bisse, was injured in a Nov. 20 shooting in Detroit. McClain will be posthumously promoted to sergeant.

The public was able to pay respects to McClain during public visitations at the Fisher Funeral Home in Redford Township on Wednesday and Thursday.

JuJuan Parks, 28, is facing 16 charges in connection with the shooting.

Parks is charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder -- murder of a police officer, three counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer causing death, one count of discharging a weapon inside a building causing death, one count of discharging a weapon in a building causing serious impairment, one count of felon in possession of a firearm and eight felony firearm violations.

Detroit police said Parks confessed ahead of Thursday’s arraignment.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig previously said Parks was on the department’s radar, but fell through the cracks. The chief said he has since launched an internal investigation, saying “more should have been done.”

The Detroit police sergeant who was suspended for inaction during a the fatal shooting of Officer Rasheen McClain has retired due to post-traumatic stress disorder, his attorney announced Thursday.

Police Chief James Craig said Sgt. Ronald Kidd should have been at the scene where McClain and his partner were shot. McClain was killed.

Kidd was suspended after a review of his car cam and body cam found that he never made it to the scene. Instead, he stayed a block away and suggested to his partner they take cover.