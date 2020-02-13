Death of missing Southfield woman Adrienne Quintal ruled accidental, officials say
Quintal found dead near cabin in Northern Michigan.
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich. – The death of missing Southfield woman Adrienne Quintal, who was found dead near her family’s family’s cabin in Northern Michigan, has been ruled an accident, officials said.
Quintal was reported missing in October. She was found dead Dec. 21, the family said.
The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office received the final autopsy report Wednesday and determined the cause of death to be the “toxic effects” of methamphetamine and diazepam. Hypothermia and exposure to cold also contributed to her death, officials said.
It has been an emotional four months for her family.
Quintal was last seen in October at her family’s cabin in Honor, about 20 miles south of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
Family members believe they found Quintal’s body submerged in water about 300 feet away from the family’s cabin. The Benzie County Sheriff’s Department said the body was found in a rugged area near where they had been searching.
Quintal’s family was conducting their own search with trained search and rescue teams when they came across the body.
“From what we could see upon our initial contact and recovery, we did not see anything that would indicate foul play or cause of death at that time,” Kyle Rosa, of the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office, said at the time.
