ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

DETROIT – A Warren nursing home worker has been charged with abusing a 91-year-old woman. Security cameras were rolling at the Advantage Living Center on 21 Mile Road near Hoover Road as the worker manhandled the 91-year-old resident, according to authorities. “She’s being muscled, pushed around in her wheelchair,” Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said. “She tries to move, but can’t move.”

The Detroit man charged with killing a popular hairstylist inside a Detroit motel will stay behind bars as he awaits trial. Jimmy Jermaine Pickett, 24, was formally charged Friday with first-degree murder in the case. He’s accused of brutally murdering celebrity hairstylist Bashar Kallabat, 56, of Bloomfield Hills.

A 56-year-old man was assaulted and robbed two thieves who forced their way into a Detroit group home, police said. Resident Shante Rice said she knows the people who live at the adult group home on Manor Street just off I-96. She watches out for them and was stunned that they were targeted by thieves.

A jury found a former Michigan State University gymnastics coach guilty of lying to a peace officer and misconduct in office. Kathie Klages faced a judge Friday to make her case in Lansing. She was accused of lying to Michigan State police detectives about alleged knowledge prior to 2016 of Larry Nassar’s sexual misconduct.

Chuckie O’Brien, a close associate of Jimmy Hoffa, has died at age 86 at his home in Florida, according to O’Brien’s stepson Jack Goldsmith. O’Brien was known as Hoffa’s adopted son due to their once close relationship. He was suspected of being one of the men in the car on the ride from the parking lot of the Machus Red Fox restaurant on July 30, 1975, the day Hoffa went missing. That parking lot in Bloomfield Township is apparently one of the last places anyone would have seen Hoffa.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020