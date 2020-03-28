ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, March 27, 2020
What nonessential employees can do if they’re being forced to work during coronavirus crisis
DETROIT – Many people who work at nonessential businesses around Metro Detroit have called Local 4 News since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order to say they’ve been reporting to work even though they feel they shouldn’t due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. What should a person do if they feel their boss is in violation of the order designed to keep Michigan residents safe?
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 3,657; Death toll now at 92
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
- Detroit police Chief James Craig has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Mayor Mike Duggan. Click here to read more.
- A student from Wayne State University is back in Detroit Thursday after being stuck in Peru due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Click here to read more.
- Michigan’s income tax deadline is now July 15. Click here to read more.
- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sent a cease and desist letter Friday to a Bloomfield Hills health care supplier that has jacked up the price of face masks. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Answering questions about stay-at-home order
Michigan’s stay-at-home order, which requires numerous businesses to halt operations or shift to remote work, has led to some confusion. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued the order Monday in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Coronavirus hotspot
Federal officials are focusing on Wayne County as an emerging coronavirus (COVID-19) hotspot as the city of Detroit alone surpasses 1,000 confirmed cases.
The number of confirmed cases continued to skyrocket Friday, with 801 new cases in the state. Young, middle-aged and elderly people in Wayne County and Detroit have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Henry Ford Health letter details non-active plans
A letter making the rounds on social media from Henry Ford Health System is real, but it’s not active -- right now.
The letter lays out a plan for doctors to have to decide which patients to care for in the event of a ventilator shortage. The letter was spread on social media on Thursday.
Tips on keeping your hands healthy
During the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, everyone has heard how important hand-washing is to reduce the risk of catching the virus.
If you aren’t careful, all that hand-washing can leave your skin feeling dry, chapped or even cracked.
President Donald Trump signs $2.2T stimulus
President Donald Trump signed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic rescue package into law Friday, after swift and near-unanimous action by Congress this week to support businesses, rush resources to overburdened health care providers and help struggling families during the deepening coronavirus epidemic.
GM ordered to make ventilators
President Donald Trump issued an order in an effort to force General Motors to produce ventilators under the Defense Production Act. It’s the first time the president invoked the DPA.
Read More
- Questions about coronavirus (COVID-19)? Ask Dr. McGeorge
- Detroit drive-up coronavirus (COVID-19) testing: How to get appointment, who’s eligible, details
- Expert stresses kindness, self-awareness for healthy communication while isolated with others
- Big Boy to donate 10,000 meals to Metro Detroit children during coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis
- Metro Detroit weather: Severe storm chances, soaking rain this weekend
- Deaths spike in Michigan; top doctor warns about Detroit
- Cruise stocks sink after missing out on economic-relief bill
- What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.