ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, March 27, 2020

DETROIT – Many people who work at nonessential businesses around Metro Detroit have called Local 4 News since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order to say they’ve been reporting to work even though they feel they shouldn’t due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. What should a person do if they feel their boss is in violation of the order designed to keep Michigan residents safe?

Michigan’s stay-at-home order, which requires numerous businesses to halt operations or shift to remote work, has led to some confusion. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued the order Monday in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Federal officials are focusing on Wayne County as an emerging coronavirus (COVID-19) hotspot as the city of Detroit alone surpasses 1,000 confirmed cases.

The number of confirmed cases continued to skyrocket Friday, with 801 new cases in the state. Young, middle-aged and elderly people in Wayne County and Detroit have tested positive for the coronavirus.

A letter making the rounds on social media from Henry Ford Health System is real, but it’s not active -- right now.

The letter lays out a plan for doctors to have to decide which patients to care for in the event of a ventilator shortage. The letter was spread on social media on Thursday.

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, everyone has heard how important hand-washing is to reduce the risk of catching the virus.

If you aren’t careful, all that hand-washing can leave your skin feeling dry, chapped or even cracked.

President Donald Trump signed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic rescue package into law Friday, after swift and near-unanimous action by Congress this week to support businesses, rush resources to overburdened health care providers and help struggling families during the deepening coronavirus epidemic.

President Donald Trump issued an order in an effort to force General Motors to produce ventilators under the Defense Production Act. It’s the first time the president invoked the DPA.

Thursday, March 26, 2020 --