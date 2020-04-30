ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, April 29, 2020

DETROIT – A Detroit father with 10 children and a pregnant wife died after being admitted to the hospital for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Cornelius Watkins, 40, was admitted to Henry Ford Hospital in mid-March with symptoms of COVID-19. He died days later.

A family is still in shock after losing their father to COVID-19 over a month ago. Krystal Harper didn’t just lose her father, she also lost his belongings that were with him when he went to the hospital.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is in a heated battle with legislators, saying she needs emergency powers extended because she’s trying to save residents from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“I don’t enjoy using all of these levers of this office, but I have to do this to save lives, and that is what centers every decision we’ve made,” Whitmer said.

Al Stephens, 64, has been working for Consumers Energy for 35 years.

“We had so many cases in the coronavirus and our headquarters I sent them an email letting them know in advance and I found out about they’re gonna ask us to work from home,” said Stephens.

While the battle against the coronavirus (COVID-19) is far from over, a debate is raging in Michigan over plans to reopen the state for business.

Michigan’s state of emergency is set to end at midnight Friday. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants it extended, as do Republicans. But they also want to speed up the reopening plan.

