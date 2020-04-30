ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Detroit father of 10, soon to be 11, dies from coronavirus (COVID-19)
DETROIT – A Detroit father with 10 children and a pregnant wife died after being admitted to the hospital for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Cornelius Watkins, 40, was admitted to Henry Ford Hospital in mid-March with symptoms of COVID-19. He died days later.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 40,399; Death toll now at 3,670
- Canterbury Village is postponing drive-in movies that were scheduled this week and next week. Click here to read more.
- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer highlighted a new program to help essential workers receive a college education on Wednesday. Click here to read more.
- Construction in the state of Michigan is set to resume May 7. Click here to read more.
- Dr. Fauci expresses optimism for treating COVID-19 with antiviral drug remdesivir. Click here to read more.
Family says Sinai-Grace lost father’s personal belongings
A family is still in shock after losing their father to COVID-19 over a month ago. Krystal Harper didn’t just lose her father, she also lost his belongings that were with him when he went to the hospital.
“I have to do this to save lives”
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is in a heated battle with legislators, saying she needs emergency powers extended because she’s trying to save residents from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“I don’t enjoy using all of these levers of this office, but I have to do this to save lives, and that is what centers every decision we’ve made,” Whitmer said.
Homeowner’s association threatening fines
Al Stephens, 64, has been working for Consumers Energy for 35 years.
“We had so many cases in the coronavirus and our headquarters I sent them an email letting them know in advance and I found out about they’re gonna ask us to work from home,” said Stephens.
Whitmer, lawmakers battle over when to reopen Michigan
While the battle against the coronavirus (COVID-19) is far from over, a debate is raging in Michigan over plans to reopen the state for business.
Michigan’s state of emergency is set to end at midnight Friday. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants it extended, as do Republicans. But they also want to speed up the reopening plan.
