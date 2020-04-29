ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, April 28, 2020
Michigan Republican leaders want reopening plan to move more quickly before they extend State-of-Emergency
DETROIT – Republican leaders in Michigan want Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s plan to reopen the state to move more quickly.
They are threatening not to grant her request to extend the State of Emergency if that reopening isn’t sped up. Whitmer wants the State of Emergency, which is supposed to end Thursday, to be extended 28 days.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 39,262; Death toll now at 3,567
- Royal Oak city commissioners vote to censure member who attended “Operation Gridlock.” Click here to read more.
- Grosse Ile police are looking for a missing 24-year-old man who hasn’t been seen in three weeks. Click here to read more.
- The U.S. Navy Blue Angels Michigan flyover in solidarity with coronavirus (COVID-19) frontline workers has been postponed. Click here to read more.
- Charges have been filed against doctor at a Shelby Township medical spa who was accused of promoting an IV vitamin C drip to prevent and treat coronavirus (COVID-19). Click here to read more.
Detroit dog attack
A 1-year-old boy is in serious condition after a neighbor’s dog attacked him Tuesday in Detroit, police said. Police said the dog slipped out of its chain on Rosemont Avenue near 8 Mile Road.
Volunteering at COVID-19 test site
A college student in Michigan is giving back to the community in a big way during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
She’s volunteering without pay at one of the busiest COVID-19 testing sites -- the State Fairgrounds in Detroit.
Reopening Detroit
With numbers showing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) is slowing in Michigan, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan started to lay out the initial steps to reopen the city.
Duggan said this is good news, but things are still going to be different for months to come, with people wearing masks and having their temperatures taken, for starters.
Dog tests positive for COVID-19
For the first time, a dog in the United States has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), and experts now believe the virus can spread from people to pets.
While officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Protection said the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is low, it it does appear to be possible in some circumstances.
