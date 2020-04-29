ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, April 28, 2020

DETROIT – Republican leaders in Michigan want Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s plan to reopen the state to move more quickly.

They are threatening not to grant her request to extend the State of Emergency if that reopening isn’t sped up. Whitmer wants the State of Emergency, which is supposed to end Thursday, to be extended 28 days.

A 1-year-old boy is in serious condition after a neighbor’s dog attacked him Tuesday in Detroit, police said. Police said the dog slipped out of its chain on Rosemont Avenue near 8 Mile Road.

A college student in Michigan is giving back to the community in a big way during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

She’s volunteering without pay at one of the busiest COVID-19 testing sites -- the State Fairgrounds in Detroit.

With numbers showing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) is slowing in Michigan, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan started to lay out the initial steps to reopen the city.

Duggan said this is good news, but things are still going to be different for months to come, with people wearing masks and having their temperatures taken, for starters.

For the first time, a dog in the United States has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), and experts now believe the virus can spread from people to pets.

While officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Protection said the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is low, it it does appear to be possible in some circumstances.

