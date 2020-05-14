ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, May 13, 2020

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pleaded for discipline during her Wednesday press briefing, asking residents to keep following the stay-at-home order as coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers fall.

Whitmer’s plea comes amid a warmup around the state and a protest scheduled for Thursday at the Capitol in Lansing.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) has suspended the license of an Owosso barber who refused to close his shop amid the state’s stay-at-home order during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Michigan said Wednesday that 31,000, or nearly two-thirds, of state employees will take temporary layoff days through late July as the state confronts a budget shortfall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mumford High School swimming teacher who is charged in the death of a 15-year-old student who drowned in a school swimming pool during class was arraigned Wednesday.

Another demonstration protesting Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order is scheduled to take place Thursday in Lansing.

Whitmer recently extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 28 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Downtown Royal Oak is full of bars, restaurants and shops lining the streets, but for the last two months, they’ve been virtually empty.

Some business owners have already made the decision to permanently close, while others are hoping to hang on long enough for the stay-at-home order to be lifted.

A bakery in Birmingham announced it is closing for good because of the money it’s lost during the coronavirus (COVID-19) closure.

The Townsend Bakery, located within the Townsend Hotel property at 175 West Merrill Street, revealed it would not be reopening.

Read More

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 --