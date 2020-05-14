ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pleads for discipline as stay-at-home order takes heat
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pleaded for discipline during her Wednesday press briefing, asking residents to keep following the stay-at-home order as coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers fall.
Whitmer’s plea comes amid a warmup around the state and a protest scheduled for Thursday at the Capitol in Lansing.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 48,391; Death toll now at 4,714
4 Fast Facts
- This year’s Mackinac Bridge Walk, which happens annually on Labor Day, was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Click here to read more.
- “Contact tracing” is being called one of the keys to winning the coronavirus (COVID-19) battle and returning to a more normal life. Click here to read more.
- Michigan receives “D-” for social distancing efforts from national “scoreboard.” Click here to read more.
- Nassar-related charges against former Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon dismissed. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Owosso barber’s license suspended
The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) has suspended the license of an Owosso barber who refused to close his shop amid the state’s stay-at-home order during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
31K state employees to take temporary layoff days
Michigan said Wednesday that 31,000, or nearly two-thirds, of state employees will take temporary layoff days through late July as the state confronts a budget shortfall amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Swimming teacher charged in drowning death
The Mumford High School swimming teacher who is charged in the death of a 15-year-old student who drowned in a school swimming pool during class was arraigned Wednesday.
Michigan State Police prepare for next protest
Another demonstration protesting Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order is scheduled to take place Thursday in Lansing.
Whitmer recently extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 28 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Some Downtown Royal Oak businesses closing for good
Downtown Royal Oak is full of bars, restaurants and shops lining the streets, but for the last two months, they’ve been virtually empty.
Some business owners have already made the decision to permanently close, while others are hoping to hang on long enough for the stay-at-home order to be lifted.
Birmingham bakery closes permanently
A bakery in Birmingham announced it is closing for good because of the money it’s lost during the coronavirus (COVID-19) closure.
The Townsend Bakery, located within the Townsend Hotel property at 175 West Merrill Street, revealed it would not be reopening.
