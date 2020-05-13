ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, May 12, 2020
What will coronavirus pandemic look like by this fall? Hear from top health officials
DETROIT – Some of the top health officials in the nation testified about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic Tuesday before a Senate committee, and much of the questioning focused on what the situation will look like this fall.
Dr. Anthony Fauci made it very clear that even if the situation is more under control in the summer months, he doesn’t believe the coronavirus is going away. He said it will eventually return in the fall.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 48,021; Death toll now at 4,674
- Lawmakers warn Michigan schools to prepare for significant budget cuts. Click here to read more.
- The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flew over Metro Detroit late Tuesday morning in solidarity with frontline workers amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Click here to read more.
- Fauci warns: More death, econ damage if US reopens too fast. Click here to read more.
- Detroit pizza delivery man helps feed workers on front lines of coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. Click here to read more.
17 former Art Van stores in Michigan to reopen as Loves Furniture
About two months after Art Van Furniture filed for bankruptcy and announced the closure of its store, 17 of the locations in MichigLawmakers warn Michigan schools to prepare for significant budget cutsan will reopen as Loves Furniture branches.
Mumford High School swimming teacher charged in death of student
A swimming teacher at Mumford High School has been charged in the death of a 15-year-old student who drowned in a school swimming pool during class, according to authorities.
Airports consider requiring ‘immunity passports’
Flying will look very different, very soon, because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
Health concerns have some airports investigating the idea of checking passengers’ temperatures or requiring “immunity passports” before allowing them to board.
Macomb County executive unimpressed with Whitmer’s plan
Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel is unhappy with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order, saying her reopening plan didn’t tell anyone anything and urging her to ease up on the stay-at-home order.
When will a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine be available?
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, addressed the question that so many people want answered: When will we have a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine?
Charity tries to help children who lost both parents to COVID-19
A Metro Detroit charity is trying to help three children who lost both of their parents to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Aram family fled ISIS eight years ago and built a new life in Metro Detroit. Nameer Aram worked at an automotive supply company, while his wife, Nada Aram, was a homemaker.
