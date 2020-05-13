ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, May 12, 2020

DETROIT – Some of the top health officials in the nation testified about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic Tuesday before a Senate committee, and much of the questioning focused on what the situation will look like this fall.

Dr. Anthony Fauci made it very clear that even if the situation is more under control in the summer months, he doesn’t believe the coronavirus is going away. He said it will eventually return in the fall.

About two months after Art Van Furniture filed for bankruptcy and announced the closure of its store, 17 of the locations in Michigan will reopen as Loves Furniture branches.

A swimming teacher at Mumford High School has been charged in the death of a 15-year-old student who drowned in a school swimming pool during class, according to authorities.

Flying will look very different, very soon, because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Health concerns have some airports investigating the idea of checking passengers’ temperatures or requiring “immunity passports” before allowing them to board.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel is unhappy with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order, saying her reopening plan didn’t tell anyone anything and urging her to ease up on the stay-at-home order.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, addressed the question that so many people want answered: When will we have a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine?

A Metro Detroit charity is trying to help three children who lost both of their parents to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Aram family fled ISIS eight years ago and built a new life in Metro Detroit. Nameer Aram worked at an automotive supply company, while his wife, Nada Aram, was a homemaker.

