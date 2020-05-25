ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, May 24, 2020
UM President says there will be no 2020 football season unless on-campus classes resume in the fall
DETROIT – College football Saturday at the Big House is a maize and blue tradition but -- like so many other things -- it may not happen this year because of the coronavirus.
Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 54,679; Death toll now at 5,228
Metro Detroit weather: Summer-like temperatures and humidity remain Sunday evening
Scattered showers and storms are persistent and then fade away Sunday evening. Temperatures will linger around 80°F.
A Flood Warning is in effect along the Huron River near Hamburg in Livingston County.
A Flood Warning is in effect along the River Raisin near Monroe in Monroe County.
4 Fast Facts
