ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, May 24, 2020

DETROIT – College football Saturday at the Big House is a maize and blue tradition but -- like so many other things -- it may not happen this year because of the coronavirus.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Summer-like temperatures and humidity remain Sunday evening

Scattered showers and storms are persistent and then fade away Sunday evening. Temperatures will linger around 80°F.

A Flood Warning is in effect along the Huron River near Hamburg in Livingston County.

A Flood Warning is in effect along the River Raisin near Monroe in Monroe County.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Saturday, May 23, 2020 --