ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, May 24, 2020

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on May 24, 2020 at 6:38 p.m. (WDIV)

UM President says there will be no 2020 football season unless on-campus classes resume in the fall

DETROIT – College football Saturday at the Big House is a maize and blue tradition but -- like so many other things -- it may not happen this year because of the coronavirus.

Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 54,679; Death toll now at 5,228

Metro Detroit weather: Summer-like temperatures and humidity remain Sunday evening

Scattered showers and storms are persistent and then fade away Sunday evening. Temperatures will linger around 80°F.

A Flood Warning is in effect along the Huron River near Hamburg in Livingston County.

A Flood Warning is in effect along the River Raisin near Monroe in Monroe County.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • ‘White Boy Rick’ Wershe is set to be released from a Florida halfway house on July 20. Click here to read more.
  • Metro Detroit catholics were excited to attend public masses for the first time since churches closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Click here to read more.
  • MSU women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant is recruiting players virtually -- even though it’s unclear if there will be a 2020 season. Click here to read more.
  • Tech Time: One company is using virtual reality to help employees return to work safely during the pandemic. Click here to read more.

Saturday, May 23, 2020 --

