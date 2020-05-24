ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, May 23, 2020

DETROIT – Instead of gathering with loved ones this Memorial Day weekend, more than 800 volunteers traveled to Midland to take part in a massive cleanup effort.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Warm Saturday evening, showers later

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

A Flood Warning is in effect along the Huron River near Hamburg in Livingston County.

A Flood Warning is in effect along the River Raisin near Monroe in Monroe County.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, May 22, 2020 --