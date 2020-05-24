66ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, May 23, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, News, Nightside Report, Local News, Oakland County, Macomb County, Wayne County, Livingston County, Washtenaw County, St. Clair County, Lapeer County, Monroe County
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on May 23, 2020 at 6:38 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on May 23, 2020 at 6:38 p.m. (WDIV)

More than 800 volunteers visit Midland to help flood victims despite pandemic

DETROIT – Instead of gathering with loved ones this Memorial Day weekend, more than 800 volunteers traveled to Midland to take part in a massive cleanup effort.

Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 54,365; Death toll now at 5,223

Metro Detroit weather: Warm Saturday evening, showers later

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

A Flood Warning is in effect along the Huron River near Hamburg in Livingston County.

A Flood Warning is in effect along the River Raisin near Monroe in Monroe County.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • Michigan legislators joined FEMA to assess devastation in Midland County on Saturday after massive flooding. Click here to read more.
  • Beaumont and connected staffing agencies are being sued for allegedly neglecting to investigate sexual harassment by hospital executive of a housekeeping employee. Click here to read more.
  • Rain, shine or socially distanced: Michiganders are still finding ways to celebrate Memorial Day weekend amid the pandemic. Click here to read more.
  • MDOC has tested every prisoner in its system for coronavirus with the help of the Michigan National Guard. Click here to read more.

Friday, May 22, 2020 --

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: