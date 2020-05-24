ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, May 23, 2020
More than 800 volunteers visit Midland to help flood victims despite pandemic
DETROIT – Instead of gathering with loved ones this Memorial Day weekend, more than 800 volunteers traveled to Midland to take part in a massive cleanup effort.
Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 54,365; Death toll now at 5,223
Metro Detroit weather: Warm Saturday evening, showers later
Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
A Flood Warning is in effect along the Huron River near Hamburg in Livingston County.
A Flood Warning is in effect along the River Raisin near Monroe in Monroe County.
4 Fast Facts
- Michigan legislators joined FEMA to assess devastation in Midland County on Saturday after massive flooding. Click here to read more.
- Beaumont and connected staffing agencies are being sued for allegedly neglecting to investigate sexual harassment by hospital executive of a housekeeping employee. Click here to read more.
- Rain, shine or socially distanced: Michiganders are still finding ways to celebrate Memorial Day weekend amid the pandemic. Click here to read more.
- MDOC has tested every prisoner in its system for coronavirus with the help of the Michigan National Guard. Click here to read more.
